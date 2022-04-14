DTA renews and expands AWS' whole of government agreement for 3 years for $174.1 million

The Digital Transformation Agency has renewed and expanded its deal with Amazon Web Services to allow government agencies to use AWS cloud services for three years for $174.1 million.

The federal government agency first signed the $39 million 'Whole of Government Agreement’ in 2019 to “simplify the procurement process for government agencies…when sourcing commonly used cloud and professional services from AWS.”

The public sector customers with access to AWS cloud and professional services under the streamlined contracting model includes both federal and state agencies and government-controlled corporations, such as NBN co.

The renewed deal, which runs from 1st May 2022 to 1st May 2025, made using AWS cloud services mandatory for the federal government, but available to states, territories, universities and government-owned corporations on a case-by-case basis.

AWS said in a statement today that the renewed agreement would continue to allow public sector customers to purchase cloud services through DTA, directly from AWS, and authorised AWS partners on the AWS partner network.

The AWS partner network includes Australian-owned distributors and service providers such as NEXTGEN, Versent and Shine Solutions.

The network also includes global system aggregators already working with Australian public sector customers such as Kyndryl, PwC and Accenture.

AWS country director, Australia and New Zealand, public sector, Iain Rouse said since the singing of the ‘Whole of Government Agreement’ AWS’s more than 200 cloud services had “accelerated innovation for Australian governments and public sector agencies.”

“AWS has worked hard on the smooth delivery and operation of many important digital government initiatives in Australia. Every month, our local infrastructure is used by hundreds of thousands of active customers.”

“These include large public sector organisations such as the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and the Australian Taxation Office.”

AWS has assisted Australian public sector organisations including the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ 2021 Census of Population and Geoscience Australia’s National Earthquake Alert Centre.