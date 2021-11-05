DTA seeking feedback on new whole-of-Government data centre panel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has called for feedback on some proposed requirements for a new Whole-of-Government Data Centres Panel.

The new panel is set to replace the current arrangement, which covers data centre facilities and other related products and services. It is set to expire in 2023.

The DTA said the proposal is looking to extend the scope of the current arrangement, specifically adding some newer technologies and additional products not currently available.

The request for information (RFI) is set to close on 17 December 2021.

Speaking to CRN, Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said the colocation provider welcomes the DTA’s move to launch an RFI.

“As a current provider on the existing panel, the acceleration of digital transformation that we have seen over the past two years and the growth in the range of new digital services being brought into the market from organisations, is a good opportunity for the government to look at all the options available including Equinix,” Danskine told CRN.

“This review will help ensure the panel gives the Commonwealth access to all the necessary digital building blocks that will contribute to ensuring Australia remains a competitive, global digital economy.

“With 17 IBX data centres in Australia, we work with most of the major managed service providers, cloud providers and network providers who all provide critical services to the Commonwealth Government.”

In March this year, the DTA unveiled a regime for certifying data centres and managed services providers that handle federal government data, as part of the Government’s hosting certification framework. Providers would be assessed on two certification levels, Certified Assured Hosting Provider and Certified Strategic Hosting Provider.

The agency also started certifying those in the current Data Centre Facilities Supplies Panel, while other providers can join in the process’ second phase scheduled for the end of the year.