DTA to bring back Observation, Meteorology and Positioning software to marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency is set to reopen its software marketplace to include Observation, Meteorology and Positioning software.

The DTA said the software will be included due to “an important government initiative” and was deemed to be in the public interest.

Observation, Meteorology and Positioning software fall under Software Class 21 within Category 2 of the Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) Software marketplace.

The announcement is an extension of the invitation to join Category 2, which ran from July to September 2020.

The DTA is seeking for new sellers falling within the category, but those already an approved seller as per the July 2020 Software Marketplace refresh won’t need to reapply.

The request for tender will remain open until 2 November 2020.

