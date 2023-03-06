DTA to refresh Hardware Marketplace panel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is inviting hardware suppliers to join its Hardware Marketplace, re-opening all of its categories for a panel refresh.

It is re-opening the panel via a request for tender which allows new suppliers to apply to join and existing sellers to apply for additional categories on the marketplace.

The Hardware Marketplace allows Australian Government and other approved entities to purchase certain hardware products and services.

DTA opened the Hardware Marketplace in September 2018, with enterprise storage as its first category.

The marketplace aims to solve the problem of smaller suppliers being barred from supply panels by removing the limits on the number of suppliers.

Two new categories were added in February 2019, network equipment and data cabling services.

The Hardware Marketplace has 198 current suppliers.

These include Acer, Avaya, Canon Australia, Cirrus Networks, Data#3, D-Link, Dell, Datacom Systems, Fujifilm Business Innovation, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, JB Hi-FI, Lenovo, Logicalis, Macquarie Telecom, Optus and Telstra.

This approach to market is open to market participants seeking admittance to the following categories:

Enterprise Storage

Network Equipment

Data Cabling Services

End User Computing

Enterprise Computing

Video Collaboration Systems

Mobile Phones and Smart Devices

Printers, Scanners and Multifunction Devices

Existing panellists of the Hardware Marketplace already admitted to a category do not need to re-apply to those categories, but may apply for admittance to categories they are not already enrolled in.

The request for tender will close on March 28, 2023.