DTA to refresh software marketplace panel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is inviting suppliers of for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software and services to join its Software Marketplace for a panel refresh, published in a request for tender on the Australian Government’s AusTenders site.

The Software Marketplace Panel, also called the Whole of Australian Government (WoAG) Software Licensing and Services Panel, was first established in March 2018.

The marketplace allows a range of Australian Government and other approved entities to purchase software products and associated support and system maintenance services.

It is divided into two categories; Microsoft Licensing Solution, and commercial-off-the-shelf software.

For the panel refresh, applicants can apply for 26 different software classes, including financial, service management, workflow, law enforcement, media, product design, scientific, e-commerce and more.

Tenderers can also apply to 6 different service classes, such as software integration and implementation, data migration, software testing, system maintenance and cyber security.

Existing panellists already admitted to the Software Marketplace do not need to re-apply as the refresh is searching for new sellers only.

Applications are set to close on July 28.

In March this year, the DTA invited hardware suppliers to join its Hardware Marketplace, re-opening all of its categories for a panel refresh.

Last November, the DTA announced plans for an updated digital marketplace for 2024 to better meet the needs of buyers and sellers.

In January 2023, the DTA sought feedback from computer services companies regarding features to maintain for the digital marketplace, as well as suggested improvements.