DTA's digital marketplace reaches $2b in contracts

The Digital Transformation Agency has announced that its digital marketplace has reached a new milestone of $2 billion in contracts.

The milestone was reached on 31 July 2020, reporting more than $2.2 billion worth of contracts to AusTender, a four-fold increase from July 2019.

The DTA said more than $1.5 billion of the contracts were awarded to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The digital marketplace has more than 2,700 sellers, 90 percent of which are SMEs.

“The Digital Marketplace is an important initiative driving our broader digital sourcing transformation. It continues to iterate and improve the buyer and seller experience, with further improvements planned for the service,” the DTA’s announcement read.

“We have simplified and consolidated panel arrangements in line with the Digital Sourcing Framework for ICT Procurement. This has improved the sourcing experience for both buyers and sellers.”

Launched in August 2016, the digital marketplace is a DTA initiative that aims to improve procurement practices across government departments by increasing competition and improving transparency.