Dubber brings call recording tech to Telstra customers

Voice recording software vendor Dubber has signed an agreement with Telstra to provide its tech to the telco’s business customers.

The service will be available to customers that use one or more of Telstra’s Liberate, IP Telephony and/or SIP Connect product suites.

Telstra Liberate integrates unified communications and collaboration with a mobile service; Telstra IP Telephony is a cloud-based collaboration service, which includes IP voice, video conferencing, mobility, presence, collaboration and unified messaging; and Telstra SIP Connect allows customers to keep existing legacy systems running over IP infrastructure.

Dubber said the partnership will help more Telstra customers be able to record calls without the need of a dedicated call centre, as well as deploy AI services through Dubber's "AI 4 Every Phone" program.

Dubber chief executive Steve McGovern said in a statement, “We are delighted to be announcing our agreement with Telstra today and believe it will enable the full expression of the capability of the Dubber Platform.”

“By providing call recording extensively on both unified communications and mobile networks, Telstra business customers of all sizes will be able to provide call recording, data capture, advanced analytics and AI throughout their entire organisation.”

Dubber said interested Telstra customers can be early adopters by contacting them directly.