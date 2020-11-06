Dubber joins major vendors in IBM's new cloud for telcos

Aussie ISV Dubber has been picked to be the recording and data capture platform provider for the new IBM Cloud for Telecommunications service.

The company said the partnership would provide unified call recording solutions for IBM Cloud customers seeking to address compliance mandates and collect voice data.

IBM announced IBM Cloud for Telecommunications overnight, an open, hybrid cloud architecture for telcos to address the specific challenges of the highly-regulated industry, by modernising enterprise applications and infrastructure for 5G and edge.

The platform features multiple vendors in its ecosystem partner list, including load balancing, software-defined networking, hardware compute, security and more. They are split into network modernisation partners and digital engagement partners, where Dubber falls into.

"IBM has assembled world-class 'best of breed' services to form a compelling Cloud offering for Service Providers with Dubber as a core component and the only Australian based company involved in the global offering," Dubber co-founder James Slaney said.

Dubber also said the announcement bolsters Dubber’s leadership position in unified call recording and voice data-as-a-service.

"In simple terms, IBM and Dubber enable service providers to differentiate and create value from the conversations occurring on the network by making call recording and voice data as a service ubiquitous and open. All conversations can be captured in the Cloud, and converted to AI-enriched data," Slaney added.

"Dubber will make it easy to capture all calls - from traditional landlines to 5G services, and any end-point provisioned by the service provider."