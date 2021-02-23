Dubber lands deployment deal with US telco giant AT&T

US telco giant AT&T has deployed Melbourne-born Dubber’s cloud call recording and voice intelligence solutions across its network through several of its IP TollFree, Hosted Voice Service (HVS), and Cisco Webex Calling services.

The agreement is a major one for Dubber as the largest customer network deployment of its solutions to date. AT&T serves more than 3 million businesses globally including many of the Fortune 500 and enterprises across financial services, retail, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing sectors.

Although Dubber has various solutions available on other US-telcos, AT&T is “the first of the major service providers to deliver on the promise of Dubber Unified Call Recording,” Dubber co-founder and executive vice president of global channels and alliances Adrian Di Pietrantonio stated in a blog post.

He added that “It’s an unequivocal validation of our strategy to enable conversations to be captured across multiple end-points and unified in the Dubber Voice Intelligence cloud.”

April this year will mark 10 years since Dubber was founded by Di Pietrantonio, chief operating officer James Slaney, and chief executive Steve McGovern. The trio followed the now-classic model of identifying a hardware-heavy area of tech and creating a cloud-based solution to disrupt it.

Since then, the company has partnered with some of the biggest communications brands both locally and across the globe, including Telstra, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and IBM Cloud.

In December last year, the company made a play for a greater share of the UK market via acquisition, paying US$38 million for Speik who provides call recording solutions to telco O2.

By incorporating machine learning into its product suite, Dubber was able to deepen its data play, adding features like sentiment reports for voice interactions with customers. This provided the differentiation that has, so far, made Dubber an Australian success story with a market cap of nearly $430 million at the time of publication.

“Voice data is one of the last great untapped resources for companies,” said AT&T Business voice and collaboration vice president Rich Shaw in regards to the announcement of the integration.

“By making data and insights from conversations more accessible, we unlock the potential to drive digital and customer experience transformation through voice. With the pandemic and acceleration of remote work, moving to network-centric and unified call recording has never been more important. Together with Dubber, we can help answer these customer needs on a global scale.”