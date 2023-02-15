Dubber picked by Virgin Media 02 for core mobile recording

Australian cloud-based call recording and voice software technology specalist Dubber has extended its partnership Virgin Media O2 Business, offering the UK carrier a wider range of mobile recording services and access to unified systems via the telco's network.

The offering repositions Dubber’s offering to go beyond traditional transcription services and move into analysis of secure and consensual recordings.

Leveraging Dubber’s proposition as mobile recording service for enterprise customers its AI capabilities will be used for compliance and training across customer, people, and sales divisions.

"This expanded partnership creates new opportunities for our long-term relationship with Dubber and extends a wider range of services to our customers," Andrew Halliwell, [roduct director, Virgin Media O2 said.

Dubber's product suite coupled with Virgin Media O2’s mobile and broadband network will provide our SMB and public sector customers with greater mobile recording insights in one place, enabling them to make more informed decisions to address their productivity, compliance and intelligence needs,” Halliwell said.

The expanded partnership shifts Dubber from a vendor to a strategic partner to Virgin Media O2 for unified recording and intelligence.

Customers will now have access to additional services from Dubber ranging from AI-enabled transcription to sentiment analysis, with support for platforms including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Zoom enabling customers to host and track recordings through a single, secure platform.

Steve McGovern, chief executive of Dubber, said the strengthened partnership, “unlocks a significant addressable market for both Dubber and VMO2, enabling more conversations than ever before to be tapped for insights."

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with VMO2 to deliver greater value to their users as we develop the next generation of unified recording services together," McGovern said.

Dubber has also appointed Neil Wilson as Chair.

Wilson is also chairman of Nexon, and a non-executive director of ASX-listed Knosys Limited in addition to being an advisor for several private technology and digital companies.

He replaces outgoing chairman Peter Clare who has resigned as a director, effective 28 February 2023.

Last month the company appointed a new CFO Andrew Demery, formerly of carsales.com and BikeExchange.

Dubber was deployed by Kytec last year with compliance for remote workers in mind, and by Optus for enterprise voice recording in 2021.

Telstra partner Rubicon8 installed a Dubber call recording solution for the Australian Refrigeration Council, to track the quality of customer interactions and to help deal with abusive callers, in October 2021.