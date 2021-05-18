Dubber revamps portfolio with 10 new products

ASX-listed Dubber has significantly increased its portfolio with 10 new products, including three new compliance solutions.

Of the 10 new call recording products, Dubber called three of them ‘core’ solutions delivering SaaS voice and video meeting recording.

They are ‘You’, a basic plan for individuals; ‘Teams’, which provides a central management platform; and ‘Premier’, which adds automated insights and transcripts.

All Dubber solutions include unlimited storage, applications for iOS, Android and Web, concierge set-up and training, data download and export and 24/7 online global support.

Four of the products are available as add-ons to Dubber’s main packages.

The UCR Service Add-on Pack allows users to review and manage recordings transcriptions and data in one place.

Dubber API is for connecting recordings and data to applications, storage and dashboards.

The Call Recording Archive adds redundant and secure storage of all call recordings and data with Dubber Storage and allows back up of voice data from various sources in the Voice Intelligence Cloud.

Dubber for Salesforce integrates recordings, metadata, transcriptions and sentiment insights to Salesforce records.

The three new compliance solutions are designed to meet the exacting needs of compliance, risk, audit and security professionals.

UCR Compliance Edition allows recordings and data from multiple sources to be captured, stored, searched, and reviewed in Dubber, in real-time, without the need for complex queries.

Premier Compliance Edition enables a compliance team to access to insights, alerts, search and sentiment analysis. Additional features include transcriptions, legal hold and discovery, and, smart keyword, team and customer search.

Voice Intelligence Cloud Compliance Edition provides the ability to record calls then store and unify data in a single source of truth and includes the features of Premier Compliance Edition.

“Compliance is driving significant demand for capturing conversational content - messaging, chat and video - across any application or end-point,” said chief operating officer James Slaney.

“Delivering an immutable record of every crucial conversation is essential and demanded by regulators globally. With COVID, the pressure to capture conversations across a multitude of endpoints - from existing Service Provider services through to Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and Zoom - has only accelerated.”

Dubber’s existing solutions, Call Dub and Dub AI, will continue to be available.