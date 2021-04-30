Dubber reveals ‘Foundation’ partner program after huge year of growth

Cloud call recording and transcription provider Dubber has announced it is preparing to launch the first partner on a new ‘Foundation Partner Program’ after a bumper quarter of revenue and subscriber growth.

Program membership will be extended to selected partners who embed Dubber’s services within their offering as a standard and built-in feature, the company said.

It added that it expects the program to increase user growth “significantly”, building on a successful quarter ending March 31.

For the quarter, the company posted a 54 percent increase in revenue over the previous quarter and 152 percent year on year growth to gross $6.6 million in the quarter ending March 31.

It reported a 20 percent quarter on quarter increase in recurring revenue and $37.7 million cash on hand, along with record growth for subscription users number which brought its total number of users to more than 380,000.

Dubber is already in talks with several major service providers about becoming Foundation Partners by deploying the platform across their networks as a standard feature.

The first is expected to go ahead in the current quarter, providing the company with greater reach to end-users and the ability to offer additional services.

“We are delighted to have delivered such a strong quarter, achieving outstanding growth in all of our key metrics. The company is very well positioned to continue to take advantage of the major shift towards cloud-based and ‘work from anywhere’ communications we are seeing in all our geographies,” Dubber chief executive Steve McGovern said.

“Governments and businesses understand the need to act on the requirement to capture conversations and voice data across their entire business. Ever-expanding requirements to record and store conversations for proactive compliance and dispute resolution, and, revenue, customer and personnel intelligence all continue to drive the need for voice data and intelligence at scale. We remain very positive as to Dubber’s growth and leadership.”

Dubber pointed to its roll out on the AT&T networks, particularly those for hosted voice service and Cisco Webex calling, as contributing to the uptake of subscription users. It also briefly mentioned plans to go live on additional AT&T networks in the short and medium-term.

It also highlighted the platform’s ability to integrate with Zoom, Teams and Cisco Webex and other UCaaS providers as a major driver of growth as the telecommunications industry continues to move toward cloud-based communications solutions.