Dubber unveils global partner program for Microsoft partners

Australian voice data capture and analysis vendor Dubber has unveiled a new global channel partner and reseller program for Microsoft partners.

Dubber is recruiting Microsoft partners and will run a number of webinars next week to prospective partners globally.

The company is targeting Microsoft resellers and distributors selling work from home and business continuity planning solutions, as well as those selling Teams solutions.

Dubber also launched Dubber Unified Recording on Microsoft Teams with the new partner program’s support.

The company claims the solution is the first of its kind to provide voice capture on Microsoft Teams, where users can automate voice recording at scale from any device with no need for hardware.

Dubber chief executive Steve McGovern said, “COVID has dramatically accelerated the demand globally for unified communications solutions. As workforces have dispersed and network end-points multiplied the demand for automated call recording at scale has become essential to addressing regulatory requirements and enterprise-wide visibility.”

“With Dubber supporting Microsoft Teams via our global platform, users can activate recording immediately in the cloud - eliminating the need to build solutions or buy hardware.”

McGovern added that Microsoft Teams customers and resellers now have access to the platform, which is used by more than 140 service providers globally.

“It’s now possible to unify call recording on these networks and Microsoft Teams into the centralised Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud,” he said.

“Our integration with Microsoft Teams advances Dubber as the preeminent and de facto cloud-based unified call recording solution for communications providers - and as a source of differentiation and value for resellers globally.”