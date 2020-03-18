DWS named exclusive ANZ partner of government SaaS vendor Accela

IT outsourcing specialist DWS has been named the exclusive ANZ services partner for government software-as-a-service vendor Accela.

Accela said the partnership expands operations in Australia and bolsters its local customer support.

The vendor’s cloud-based platform helps manage permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request processes.

“We are delighted to be the strategic partner of Accela and to match our market-leading integration and project management capabilities with Accela’s proven cloud-based solutions for government,” DWS chief financial officer Stuart Whipp said in a statement.

“With both partners committed to the success of the partnership, existing and new clients will have access to an end-to-end solution that will provide cost-effective and efficient management of government regulatory processes.”

Accela chief operating officer Tom Nieto said the new collaboration with DWS in Australia and New Zealand “deepens” the company’s presence “in this critical region” which has made SaaS-first for any government procurement a priority.

“We are excited to be working with DWS, who is a leader in this market and has been helping government clients rapidly evolve to better serve their communities today and for the future,” Nieto said.

Accela managing director international Khaled Jaouni said the combined team of experts from DWS and Accela can now better serve customers in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to be working with DWS’s renowned consultants, who help equip our customers with the highest quality services for guaranteed long-term success,” Jaouni said.