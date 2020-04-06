DX Solutions appoints channel veteran as 'Head of Growth'

Sydney IT services provider DX Solutions has expanded its leadership team, appointing Ashley Howden as “Head of Growth”.

Howden’s appointment comes as the company aims to ramp up customer engagement and sales growth.

DX Solutions managing director Jason Peters said, “We’re very pleased at DX Solutions with Ashley joining us as he is a sensational addition to the DX leadership team with his amazing leadership and business growth experience. He has a strong career record of major achievements in growing businesses.”

Howden joined from digital transformation specialist KJ Ross & Associates (KJR) where he was its chief executive from 2014 to 2020.

He was also involved with hospitality SaaS vendor H&L, software development company Community Engine, social media company Wildfire and a number of venture capital firms in management roles and board seats.