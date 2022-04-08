DXC, Chyma, Integrated Products score Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partner awards

Networking gear vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has honoured its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand throughout 2021.

The winners were announced at the vendor’s ALE Connex22 partner event in Sydney, giving nods to partners that excelled during the period, achieving overall growth, innovation and outstanding projects in network and cloud.

Sydney-based distributor Integrated Products was named the ANZ GoGrowth Award 2021 Winner, while the Connected Health unit of Melbourne distributor Wavelink was named ANZ GoInnovation 2021 Award Winner.

ALE said Integrated Products earned the award for being able to deliver services, solutions and support to reseller partners while Australia went virtual during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which also reflected a strong year on year revenue growth during 2021.

Connected Health meanwhile was honoured for its work to deliver staff and patient safety solutions to the public health sector.

DXC Technology was named ANZ GoNetwork 2021 Award Winner, while Sydney-based Chyma scored the ANZ GoCloud Award 2021 Award Winner nod.

ALE said DXC “consistently showed” great results throughout the years through their partnership in sectors like healthcare, government, hospitality and education, but 2021 especially showed strong network projects across multiple customers and industries.

Chyma was honoured for its customer wins in the hotels industry across Australia, featuring products like the Rainbow UCaaS and CPaaS solutions.

Sydney-based Uplinx Advanced Services took home APAC Best Growth Award 2021, with wins from healthcare, government, education and emergency services, including a major Public Hospital Redevelopment project involving upgrades for voice, LAN and WLAN solutions.

“The last two years have created a constant state of flux in the business landscape. As a result, we've seen heightened digitalisation efforts across all industries to build resilience and agility,” ALE ANZ country business leader Maud Holvast said.

As organisations continue to innovate digitally, efficient communication and collaboration will be key in sustaining their momentum. We're proud of the good work ALE's business partners have done in enabling customers across key verticals to flourish in the digital age.”