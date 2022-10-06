DXC confirms talks with potential buyer

By on
DXC confirms talks with potential buyer

DXC Technology Tuesday confirmed that it is in discussions with a “financial sponsor” that could lead to an acquisition following multiple reports in recent days that private equity firms have been sniffing around the global systems integrator.

DXC said in a statement that it has been approached by a potential suitor and that the two are sharing information.

DXC, in the statement, said “management has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition of the company. Management remains focused on the company’s transformation journey. Consistent with its fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value, the company is engaged in preliminary discussions and is sharing information. However, to date no formal proposal has been received. There are no assurances that any proposal will be received or determined to be adequate by the board of directors.”

DXC’s statement was released after Bloomberg reported earlier that day that Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd. had made a takeover approach to DXC, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Rumors of private equity interest in DXC have been reported for several weeks. Bloomberg on September 21, for instance, reported that at least one private equity company has approached DXC to discuss a possible acquisition.

Online news site Betaville September 28 reported that private equity company KKR & Co. is a potential suitor. StreetInsider.com September 29 reported that people close to the matter have said KKR is considering a price of about $45 per share, causing DXC share prices that day to spike from $22.73 to $25.89 per share.

DXC did not respond to a CRN US request for further information by press time. The company in its statement said it “does not intend to comment further on market rumours or developments unless it deems additional disclosure to be appropriate or required.”

DXC was formed in 2017 by the merger of former solution provider CSC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Enterprise Services division.

 

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dxc services

Partner Content

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work

The business impact and opportunity of hybrid work
Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering

Deloitte Australia launches managed security services offering
Go hard AND go home

Go hard AND go home
New Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities exploited

New Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities exploited

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?