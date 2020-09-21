DXC deploys Dynamics 365 for Hearing Australia

Research and hearing services Hearing Australia has tapped DXC Technology Australia to undergo a Microsoft Dynamics 365-based systems modernisation program.

The company was brought in to replace the non-profit’s ageing core ICT systems and business processes within an 18-month period.

Hearing Australia works with children, adults, pensioners, veterans and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through more than 450 audiologists providing care through tele-services, online, in home and across a network of 168 centers across the country.

DXC was chosen through a competitive tender process in late 2019, citing its experience in implementing Dynamics 365. The company was to replace three ageing systems with an integrated technology platform.

Hearing Australia managing director Kim Terrell said the program’s vision is to equip and empower its staff to make it easier for people with hearing loss to access its services.

“We listen to our clients and we’re responding to their feedback on how we can improve their experience and service,” Terrell said.

“We want to provide services that are more flexible, customized, innovative and digitally enabled to continue providing the highest standard of care and better outcomes for our clients and the community. We want to make it easier for our people to work together, to be even more engaged and focused on delivering on our purpose - to provide world leading hearing services for the wellbeing of all Australians.”

Hearing Australia chief information officer Mike Brett said Dynamics would streamline business processes across multiple channels for a seamless client experience, while maintaining global best practice, technology and security within the Microsoft ecosystem.

“The program is a key enabler for us to better understand our clients and help them at every stage of their hearing journey.

The focus on delivering services when and how clients need them is particularly important in the face of a national pandemic. Hearing Australia has stayed open for its clients and is helping over 10,000 children, adults, pensioners and veterans every week, including through the use of tele-health services. The systems modernisation program will make it even easier for these clients to get the help they need.”