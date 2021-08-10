DXC deploys Oracle ERP to pet food manufacturer Staughton Group

Australian food manufacturer Staughton Group has tapped DXC Technology to deploy Oracle JD Edwards enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to modernise its systems.

Located in Howlong, NSW, Staughton Group provides an end-to-end manufacturing and logistics solution to businesses in the food ingredient and retail sectors. Some of its services include collection, processing, drying and manufacturing ingredients for pet foods.

DXC was brought in to replace Staughton’s legacy systems, which it deemed no longer viable to keep up with the pace of the company’s recent growth.

Oracle’s JD Edwards ERP was picked to kickstart the modernisation project, helping streamline, automate and integrate Staughton’s business processes and drive its strategic business vision.

"Five years ago, we had seven administrative staff and now we have over 100. We were sending out one or two 40-foot containers a week to supply pet food to U.S. manufacturers, whereas now it's between 35 and 45 containers,” Staughton managing director Edward Staughton said.

“Our business was expanding very quickly, and we needed to consolidate and automate business operations to ensure competitive advantage.”

DXC was chosen from 50 organisations to deploy an ERP, picking the Oracle solution.

Staughton Group said the ERP has helped increase efficiencies across financials, procurement, inventory, manufacturing, manufacturing planning, sales and advanced pricing, with mobility functionality on the production floor and warehouse.

Manual system tasks, workarounds and siloed solutions were eliminated in the process, providing a new user experience in a single platform for some 105 named users and 30 mobile device users.

“Previously, these business processes were incredibly labour intensive and impractical. We now have the right foundations to empower people to do what they need to do thanks to the knowledge, expertise, and dedication from the DXC team,” Edward Staughton said.

“Having clear visibility and reporting on all business areas will open up a myriad of opportunities for us."

With the deployment completed, DXC has been retained to provide ongoing managed services to Staughton Group, and also offer insight into potential future application functionality.

DXC Red Rock practice director Richard James said, “DXC has been able to demonstrate deep expertise across the Enterprise Technology Stack, to support Staughton Group’s innovative business model and rapid growth.”

“Staughton Group is a company with an amazing culture of collaboration and friendliness and despite the project having to be implemented remotely, with a tight deadline of nine months, the teams successfully achieved a full transformation.”