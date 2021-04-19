DXC deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud to meat supplier Australian Country Choice

By on
DXC deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud to meat supplier Australian Country Choice

Queensland-based cattle, beef and food processing company Australian Country Choice (ACC) has appointed DXC to deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud.

ACC calls itself the world’s largest family-owned, vertically integrated cattle and beef supply chain company. Its operations cover cattle breeding, backgrounding and lot feeding to meat processing, retail packing and distribution.

ACC approached DXC to deploy Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications to get improved business insights and traceability and allow the company to scale and grow.

DXC said Oracle Fusion Cloud would enable ACC to make faster and smarter decisions that turn traditional supply chains into agile integrated systems. The solution replaces the current platform of disparate systems, processes and controls as well as key-person-dependency.

Oracle Fusion Cloud would also deliver a modern user experience and allow for continuous innovation across every business function including finance, human resources, supply chain, manufacturing, sales and distribution.

“DXC is delighted to collaborate with Australian Country Choice to deliver an Oracle Cloud SaaS solution that will help to realise value across the Enterprise Technology Stack,” DXC Red Rock practice director Richard James said.

“Our deep knowledge of the agribusiness industry coupled with our expertise delivering integrated enterprise applications solutions will allow us to support Austrian Country Choice as they continue to provide superior customer service and strive to realise their expansion plans.”

Speaking on the deployment, ACC group chief financial officer Michael Brown said, “Australian Country Choice is pursuing a transformation of its operating platforms, seeking to modernise, integrate, automate and digitise its systems.”

“The main aspiration for this transformation is to create a single tool that can be used consistently across our business to support our growth strategy. With new product lines being launched, our aim is to grow our footprint in both local and international markets; this new solution will help us achieve our goal.”

Tags:
australian country choice dxc oracle services

