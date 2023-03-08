DXC ends takeover talks with "financial sponsor"

DXC Technology, the US$16.3 billion solution provider giant, has terminated talks with a potential buyer after months of speculation that the company could be acquired by a private equity firm.

“Due to the financial sponsor’s challenges in raising the necessary capital, as a result of current market conditions, no formal proposal was received by the company and DXC has terminated the discussions,” DXC Technology said in a statement.

In late 2022, the company disclosed that a private equity firm, or “financial sponsor” was looking to acquire DXC.

Throughout the process, DXC said its team has been focused on driving the company to “its inflection point”.

“DXC remains well positioned to deliver the business it envisioned for its people, customers, and shareholders, a business that grows organically and expands margin, earnings per share and free cash flow,” the company said.

It declined to comment further on the matter.

The solutions provider and consultant specialist has around 130,000 employees on a worldwide basis.

DXC’s acquisition history

Discussion about a possible takeover of DXC Technology has been rumoured for years, including fellow solution provider giant Atos potentially buying DXC in 2020.

However, Atos pulled out of the bid in early 2021.

In September, DXC Technology was reported to be the target of acquisition talks by at least one unnamed private equity firm.

This came after DXC abruptly pulled out of its investor presentation at a Deutsch Bank conference earlier that month.

The company later confirmed that it was in discussions with a “financial sponsor.”

“Consistent with its fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value, the company is engaged in preliminary discussions and is sharing information,” DXC said in October.

“However, to date no formal proposal has been received. There are no assurances that any proposal will be received or determined to be adequate by the board of directors.”

DXC was founded in 2017 when Hewlett Packard Enterprises’ services business merged with Computer Science Corp (CSC).

The company’s revenue has been slipping over the past few years.

In fiscal year 2022, DXC Technology generated US$16.26 billion in revenue, down more than 8 percent compared to US$17.7 billion in fiscal year 2021.

In February, DXC reported third fiscal quarter 2023 sales of US$3.6 billion, representing a decrease of 13 percent year over year.

The company generated net income of US$61 million, down from US$102 million in third quarter 2022.