DXC launches gamified wellbeing software platform

IT services company DXC Technology has launched the community edition of Springday, a digital evidence-based wellbeing platform.

Springday aims to reduce psychological injury claims through an online platform where employees can proactively manage their physical and mental wellbeing through gamification.

The platform was co-developed by Sydney-based Springday Pty Ltd, a startup that took part in the DXC Invitational, an annual competition connecting tech startups to the insurance industry.

DXC Insurance ANZ general manager Michael Neary said insurers are becoming “increasingly concerned” with the rising number and costs of psychological claims.

“The complexity and difficulty in achieving return to work outcomes mean psychological claims cost almost twice the average physical injury claim,” Neary said.

“Our immediate focus has been workers’ compensation claims management but addressing mental injury claims is equally important for life and health insurers.”

Springday’s community edition features multimedia content from leading experts and integration with wearables accessible through desktop and mobile devices. The edition is also a more cost-effective option compared to the full edition.

“DXC and Springday co-designed a community edition of Springday’s flagship offering, which is exclusive to DXC’s customers and doesn’t have the overhead of full integration and customisation,” Springday CEO Georgie Drury said.

“Through working with DXC, we have been able to identify a significant opportunity for us to generate broader awareness around the importance of workplace wellbeing.”