DXC merges ANZ business with Asia

DXC Technology has merged its Australia and New Zealand operations with its Asia business.

The new merged entity will be led by current ANZ boss Seelan Nayagam, with outgoing Asia vice president and general manager Koushik Radhakrishnan assuming a US-based global strategic transformation role with DXC.

A DXC spokesperson told CRN, “The integration will help us better leverage the strengths and scale of our team and capabilities across both regions for the benefit of our customers and our people.”

“The realignment will help ensure our people are better connected to each other. It will also allow us to leverage the strengths of each region and focus on growth.”

The spokesperson added the company will remain business as usual, with no changes to the day to day operations.

Last month, DXC cut some 150 local jobs due to the fallout from the US$2 billion revenue shortfall for the company globally. The company had cut some 4500 jobs globally.