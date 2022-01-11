DXC named master systems integrator of Western Sydney International Airport

DXC Technology has been tapped as the master systems integrator of the upcoming Western Sydney International Airport.

Also known as the Nancy-Bird Walton Airport, the Badgerys Creek, Sydney-based facility is set to open in 2026 with the aim of supplementing Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport.

As master systems integrator, DXC is responsible for building the airport’s foundational technology platforms for its operations. The company was tapped for the delivery of integration services, cybersecurity and hosting platforms to bring together some 60 operational systems.

DXC will also include some program accelerators to speed up the integration of airport systems, including its Aviation Testing Centre of Excellence.

“DXC is delighted to work with Western Sydney Airport on this project of national significance,” DXC Technology Asia-Pacific president Seelan Nayagam said.

“Embarking on building a greenfield airport from the ground up is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will allow us to bring the latest innovation to the airport and apply technologies that are emerging.

“We are not only looking forward to supporting this airport with state-of-the-art technology and forward-thinking principles but also helping boost skills and create jobs for Greater Sydney.”

Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey said, “This is the technology framework that will ensure Sydney’s new global gateway delivers our airline, passenger and air cargo customers an incredible experience unrivalled in Australia.”

“Unlike other airports that need to retrofit aging infrastructure, Western Sydney Airport has a unique greenfield opportunity to build an airport from the ground up with consideration for technologies that are emerging or yet to be imagined.

“This technology partner will work with us to consider what a digitally-enabled airport opening in 2026 will look like and how we can incorporate tomorrow’s technology to transform the customer experience and avoid the frustrations that can be encountered at other airports.”

DXC partnered with its Asia Pacific airport partner Chavali Consulting to bring its deep airport domain expertise to pair with DXC’s own global aviation experience as they build an end-to-end technology program.

The company will also work alongside the Western Sydney University to help students develop “work-readiness skills” to “solve real-world challenges” and support the airport once it opens.