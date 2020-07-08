DXC named Premier Partner of NT Cricket

DXC Technology has expanded its partnership with the Northern Territory Cricket Association (NT Cricket) to become its Premier Partner.

NT Cricket is the governing body for cricket in the Northern Territory, and is responsible for the promotion, control and regulation of cricket in the Territory.

DXC also acquired the naming rights of Marrara Cricket Ground, renaming the facility DXC Arena.

NT Cricket chief executive Joel Morrison said DXC has been a valued partner of the local cricket community for the past three years and the organisation is thrilled to commence a new chapter together.

“Our expanded partnership will significantly support the development of cricket throughout the Northern Territory, helping young girls and boys realise their potential and achieve their dreams,” Morrison said.

“Our partnership will be crucial in advancing NT Cricket’s aspiration of ensuring the Territory becomes a destination of choice, transforming our community into the Home of Winter Cricket.”

DXC said the partnership is focused on supporting the development of Territory players along their careers, with support to be provided to junior club coaches in Darwin and Alice Springs, as well as players within NT Cricket’s academy, Strike League and Northern Territory representative programs.

The partnership also extends to the Darwin & Districts Cricket Competition as Naming Rights Partner of the DXC Technology B Grade competition, with ongoing sponsorship of NT Cricket’s annual Imparja Cup Indigenous cricket competition.

DXC will also establish a centre of excellence in the NT as a hub for innovation, skills development and delivery of services as part of the company’s broader Northern Territory Advancement Plan.

The centre will see the company create multiple talent pathways like partnerships with schools, vocation and tertiary institutions, as well as launching diversity and social impact programs.

DXC APAC managing director Seelan Nayagam said, “DXC Technology is committed to the Territory and thrives on helping businesses realise the full potential of technology, so we’re excited to continue our work with NT Cricket to transform the Territory into the Home of Winter Cricket.”

“Both our organisations share a vision of growth and inclusion for the Territory – one that encourages greater indigenous participation, drives the development of innovation and skills, and helps communities build new talent pathways.”

“We look forward to providing Territorians with the full benefits of our global scale, expertise and supplier partnerships through our technology operations hub which will create career opportunities for skilled workers.”