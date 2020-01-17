DXC-owned Bluleader scores Transport NSW contract

Sydney-based SAP and Microsoft partner Bluleader has scored a contract with Transport New South Wales, beating out three other suppliers.

The $2 million contract is for the provision of enterprise asset management software for the agency’s maritime area.

A Transport NSW spokesperson told CRN that Bluleader beat out Deloitte, Infosys and Sydney-based IT consultancy TAMS.

“Blueleader was selected in accordance with evaluation criteria,” the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson did not reveal specifics of the software involved, although SAP offers enterprise asset management software, while Microsoft provides the service through an ISV partner.

In November 2019, Bluleader was acquired by global tech services giant DXC Technology as part of an effort to grow its SAP-focused business, Oxygen.