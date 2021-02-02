DXC rejects Atos' US$10b acquisition offer

By on
DXC rejects Atos' US$10b acquisition offer

DXC Technology has announced it has rejected a US$10 billion acquisition offer from French integrator Atos.

The global systems integrator said the offer was “determined to be inadequate and lacking certainty”.

Both sides have agreed to discontinue further discussions after sharing “certain high-level information”.

“As previously announced, on January 6, 2021, DXC Technology received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE. Prior to receiving the proposal, DXC had no knowledge of any interest from Atos,” DXC’s announcement read.

“Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the DXC board of directors carefully evaluated the proposal, together with its financial and legal advisors. The offer was determined to be inadequate and lacking certainty in light of the value the board believes DXC can create on a standalone basis by executing our transformation journey.

"DXC remains confident in its transformation journey focused on delivering for our people, customers, and shareholders."

Atos announced in early January that it offered to acquire DXC, in what was reportedly a US$10 billion offer.

The deal was seen as the Atos' move to bolster its US presence, where it generated close to 30 percent of its 11.59 billion euros in revenue in financial year 2019. It also follows an acquisition spree from 2020 that involved 12 companies globally.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
atos dxc services

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit

Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit
VMware confirms layoffs this month

VMware confirms layoffs this month
Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing

Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?