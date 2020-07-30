DXC says Xchanging ransomware attack had 'minimal' impact on customers

DXC Technology has revealed that the ransomware attack that hit its Xchanging subsidiary had ‘minimal’ impact on customers and that no customer data was lost.

Earlier this month, the insurance managed services subsidiary was hit by a ransomware attack, leading to some customers across the business be taken down temporary to contain the attack.

The company’s investigation revealed that the temporary shutdown resulted in minimal impact on Xchanging customers.

DXC said there was no loss of its or Xchanging’s customer data and the attack had no impact on the company’s wider estate. It added customers should expect Xchanging’s customer operations to be fully restored soon.

Xchanging is a UK-headquartered business with offices in Melbourne. The company develops insurance industry software and workers compensation services.

The company has other branches across Europe, Asia and the US that provide services like HR, accounting, technology, customer administration and more, but the Australian operations is the only branch that specialises in Insurance and Procurement.

