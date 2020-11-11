DXC scores Azure deployment with Albury Wodonga Health

DXC scores Azure deployment with Albury Wodonga Health

Cross border public health service Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) has tapped DXC Technology to replace its patient administration system (PAS) with a Microsoft Azure-based platform.

The solution, called DXC Care Suite, would provide a consolidated view of patients across the health service and provide customers contemporary patient record and care pathway management as well as automated scheduling.

DXC Care Suite will also increase and improve the flow of patients through the hospitals to free up capacity and create administrative efficiencies by employing advanced enterprise scheduling and improve information throughput.

AWH chief executive Michael Kalimnios said adopting a centralised PAS would improve safety and quality outcomes and result in greater patient engagement.

“Signing this contract is the beginning of a real transformation for AWH,” he said.

“The implementation of an integrated PAS will allow our clinicians and staff to navigate a more streamlined admission and care pathway for patients, reducing the time spent on processes and giving them more time with patients.”

DXC healthcare director for ANZ Daryll Goodall said, “We are delighted to support Albury Wodonga Health on their transformation journey. Now, more than ever, we are seeing the reliance on technology to support the delivery of safe, efficient and affordable care, in new and innovative ways.”

“A secure, scalable, as-a-service digital health platform, will set the foundation for greater levels of agility, interoperability and patient centricity. Our extensive experience moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud in both the United Kingdom and Australia well positions DXC to work with all stakeholders throughout AWH’s cross-border health service. This will include managing AWH’s migration from multiple hospital systems (including EDiS and i.PM) to DXC Care Suite.”

