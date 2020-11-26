DXC scores Oracle deployment with Victoria University

Victoria University has tapped DXC Technology to deploy an Oracle HCM solution to better manage its workforce.

DXC will replace multiple complex systems with Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to streamline processes, improve reporting and compliance and integrate payroll with education requirements and standards.

Vic Uni said the new system would allow it to keep pace with the shifts in technology enabling human resources, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) reporting to inform strategic business decisions.

“The HCM initiative aims to transform Victoria University’s employee experience and improve productivity through agile best-practice processes,” Victoria University vice president Shaun Eltham said.

“The main aspirations for this project were to have a flexible system with a user-centred design that delivers an exceptional employee experience and increases employee satisfaction.”

The deployment is part of the university’s digital roadmap, which is itself part of a larger strategy involving Transformational Agenda, Financial Sustainability and Improved Staff Experience.

DXC Red Rock practice director Richard James said, “DXC is delighted to collaborate with Victoria University to unlock value through the Enterprise Technology Stack. We will deliver an Oracle SaaS application that will improve the university’s human resources services across all campuses and locations.”

“In order to achieve their goal of delivering high quality education, it is imperative for universities across Australia & New Zealand to begin the transformation to move their legacy systems to the cloud, achieving not only greater efficiencies for students and staff, but enabling remote learning and support.”