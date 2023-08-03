DXC Technology cuts annual revenue forecast

DXC Technology cuts annual revenue forecast

DXC Technology on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and lowered its annual revenue forecast, as the IT services provider grapples with tough competition and lower spending from businesses worried about a turbulent economy.

Shares of the company plunged about 15 per cent in extended trading.

DXC said it now expects annual revenue to range between US$13.88 billion and US$14.03 billion, compared with its prior prediction of US$14.40 billion to US$14.55 billion.

The company has faced stiff competition in recent months from industry giants such as Accenture, whose larger scale and more expansive business have given them an edge over the likes of DXC.

The company also generates sizeable revenue from outside the United States which makes it vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical issues in an already uncertain market.

For the quarter to June 30, the company reported revenue of US$3.45 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of US$3.56 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's adjusted profit fell to 63 cents per share in the quarter, compared with estimates of 82 cents.

 

 

