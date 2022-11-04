DXC Technology deploys Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to engineering firm Clough

Global systems integrator and solution provider DXC Technology has implemented Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to Perth-based engineering and construction company Clough to modernise its back-office systems.

The implementation involved taking systems from on-premise to the cloud with OCI, including Oracle Analytics Cloud and Integration Cloud, as well as Autonomous Data Warehouse and GoldenGate to improve Clough’s performance, scalability and security, and support its global growth.

With some 2,500 employees globally, Clough delivers sustainable, high-performing assets to clients in the infrastructure, resources, and energy industries across Australia, Asia Pacific, North America and UK, and work on international critical infrastructure projects.

Following a period of growth, Clough sought a cloud-based solution where the transition was efficient, seamless and unnoticeable for their employees and clients.

DXC Practice for Oracle managing director APAC Richard James said, “Successful management of this global implementation was key and DXC was proud to partner with Clough to provide secure and future proof data on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. DXC’s full support of their cloud-based solution will further advance the resilience of their business, globally”.

“In an industry where safety is paramount, the DXC and Oracle teams worked cohesively to deliver a seamless transition to the cloud to ensure business continuity”.

Clough group corporate support services manager Glenda Salgado said, “Our clients rely on the availability and consistency of our services to keep their workers safe and operations running with maximum efficiency.”

“This was a complex project and Oracle, alongside DXC ensured we were able to move our data to a cloud environment swiftly and smoothly. In addition, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure underpinned by security at its core, we were able to ensure that our data remained protected and confidential during the move,” Salgado continued. She believed that a major benefit of shifting to the cloud was the real-time visibility into assets, increasing confidence in reporting.

“It was really important for us to work with partners that had a local presence but could also provide support to our teams interstate and around the world”.

With Oracle Analytics Cloud, Clough’s team have the ability to generate insights in under four hours without the use of an MSP, which is 7x faster than the previous solution, and this 85% time saving has reduced costs for the business.

“Clough works on large, capital-intensive projects that impact all Australians, like the Snowy 2.0 project and Transgrid’s Energy Connect,” Oracle head of cloud technology ANZ Carlos Cienfuegos said, “We are extremely proud to work with Clough to increase their operational efficiency and help them support their clients in advancing these critical infrastructure projects”.

In February 2022, DXC secured a managed services deal with the University of Newcastle involving systems and infrastructure. Last year, DXC helped deploy Oracle JD Edwards enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to modernise the systems of Australian food manufacturer Staughton Group.