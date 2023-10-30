DXC Technology extends global insurtech competition to APAC

DXC Technology has announced the launch of the its DXC Invitational insurtech competition in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Part of DXC's global insurtech competition, the DXC Invitational encourages late-stage startups and scaleups to showcase market-ready solutions relevant to the insurance industry.

Competition applicants will have the opportunity to participate in workshops consisting of technical tutorials, business guidance and sales coaching led by DXC.

This will assist in preparation for the final presentation and demonstration of the applicant’s working solution to the judging panel, which consists of insurance industry experts and DXC’s leadership team.

Each winning team will receive an invitation to partner with DXC globally, gain access to DXC’s customers and deploy their solution across regions.

“We know the insurance industry has challenges, and we know that insurtechs are ready to help the industry tackle those challenges," said DCX APAC regional general manager for insurance Michael Neary.

"DXC is keen to discover solutions that improve customer experience, increase efficiencies and support compliance across the distribution value chain and lifecycle of a policy, including prevention and claims management."

"Together, with the industry, DXC, and insurtechs, we are collaborating to offer solutions aimed at solving some of the biggest challenges facing the industry.”

The expansion into APAC has seen DXC partner with Insurtech Australia, a not-for-profit that aims to foster collaboration with industry, partners and insurtech.

DXC will also be collaborating with UTS Startups, an initiative of the University of Technology Sydney to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence amongst students to be entrepreneurs.

“Engagement between large companies and Australian startups continues to be a challenge," said UTS director of entrepreneurship Murray Hurps.

"DXC is doing the best work I’ve seen to address this, making customer challenges clear and helping new startups to navigate the enterprise space."

"They’re also doing wonderful work to help protect large customers from the risks of direct engagement with new solutions. I’m very excited to see this valuable work continue and grow.”