DXC Technology launches multi-tenant VMware Cloud on AWS in Asia-Pacific

DXC Technology has launched a new multi-tenant VMware Cloud on AWS in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new service aims to provide customers with a bridge from their on-premises environments to the cloud with no minimum term or volume commitments, with a pay-per-use cloud consumption service model.

DXC said its customers from Australia and New Zealand would be able to migrate and extend their existing VMware environments to AWS, while also keeping their mission-critical infrastructure on premises.

“90 percent of businesses see cloud as central to becoming more resilient, seeking technical and commercial innovation to help them achieve business efficiencies,” DXC APAC president Seelan Nayagam said.

“With this new platform, our customers will be able to modernise from the core and migrate their workloads seamlessly to the cloud, taking advantage of scalability and cost benefits.”

VMware Cloud on AWS brings its software-defined data centre software to AWS and enables customers to run production applications across VMware vSphere-based private, public and hybrid cloud environments with optimised access to AWS services.

VMware APJ vice president of partner and commercial sales Uma Thana Balasingam said, “As our customers modernise their applications and transform to digital businesses, they are harnessing the power of the cloud to deliver a high-quality experience for their employees and customers.”

“Agile collaboration with our ecosystem is key to the success of these transformations and provides opportunities for our partners to accelerate their revenue and profitability around our solutions.

“With DXC’s new multi-tenant VMware Cloud on AWS service, businesses gain the expertise and flexibility to choose how they move from their on-premises environments, and scale when needed. We look forward to working with DXC to help customers benefit from this innovation.”