DXC Technology opens Sydney "customer engagement" centre

DXC Technology has launched its new customer engagement centre in the Sydney CBD, designed to improve customer engagement and collaboration.

The centre will feature technology-enabled reconfigurable spaces to support collaboration and connection, with lounges, communal worktables, quiet focus pods and multifunctional rooms and adaptable spaces.

“This centre has been purposefully designed as a customer-facing site with 75 percent of the space allocated for collaboration,” DXC Technology president APAC Seelan Nayagam said.

“Despite DXC being a virtual-first company with over 95 percent of our employees working remotely, our customers are asking for face-to-face meetings and interactions.”

“The new centre gives our colleagues a space where they can drop-in between customer meetings, host events, run customer training and workshops or conduct presentations. By offering multiple hubs for collaboration across Sydney, we are changing the way we engage, deliver and provide value to our customers,”

Officiating the launch, Aunty Donna Ingram, Wiradjuri, cultural representative for the local Aboriginal community, was quoted in a DXC press release saying, “I really enjoyed the collaboration with DXC Technology as I felt that they were genuine in their respect and appreciation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and knowledge, and they were willing to listen and be guided.”

Through DXC’s Social Impact Practice and a yarning circle, DXC’s leadership team collaborated with Ingram to give the centre an indigenous name in Gadigal language – Ngara Djiyadi, which means knowledge, listen, hear, think, talk. The centre’s artwork and meeting room names have a theme encompassing indigenous culture, coming together and significant elders.

Speaking at the centre’s opening, Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott AO said, “As we learn to live more normally alongside COVID-19, many industries recognise they still need face-to-face collaboration. It’s a vital and valuable ingredient in the creative process that sparks human ingenuity and innovation. Through this centre, DXC Technology is responding to evolving ways of working by reimagining the future of modern, hybrid workplaces.’’

The event also raised money for DXC’s partner, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, a national charity that provides culturally relevant books and resources to remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

