DXC Technology scores IT management gig with University of Newcastle

DXC Technology has secured a managed services deal with the University of Newcastle involving its systems and infrastructure.

The systems integrator will manage the university’s Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions application and infrastructure, providing services like 24/7 critical coverage, Amazon Web Service (AWS) technology management, database, middleware support and continuous delivery service.

DXC said Newcastle Uni is one of the first universities in Australia to engage a strategic partner to support its core campus application in its entirety. Financial terms were undisclosed.

“Digital transformation in the higher education sector is giving teams access to world-class, low-cost, and industry-specific cloud solutions. DXC is delighted to collaborate with the University of Newcastle to provide full support of their core PeopleSoft Campus Solutions system,” DXC Asia Pacific director, Oracle practice Richard James said.

“In order to achieve their goal of delivering high-quality education, it is imperative for universities to have trusted partners that can manage the smooth running of their back-end applications while they focus on business-critical operations, achieving greater efficiencies for students and staff.”

Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is touted as an end-to-end software solution for higher education providers. Some features include a personal data management system, visa processing service, communications management, recruitment and admissions, and more.

DXC said the deal would allow Newcastle Uni to support its business users, reduce the operational risk of licence compliance and general operations, and drive an innovation agenda to stay competitive.

The university has some 37,000 students, 1100 academic staff and 1500 administrative staff spread across multiple campuses around Australia and through online remote learning.

University of Newcastle associate director of solutions Ben Patey said, “The University of Newcastle is committed to ensuring a high continuity of service in a cost-effective manner.”

“Our partnership with DXC ensures that our applications are always up to date with the latest patching releases and all the University enhancements required are deployed, maximising our investment in the software.”