DXC Technology scores with Victorian health services coalition

DXC Technology has scored a contract with a coalition of five rural health services in Victoria to deploy its DXC Care Suite solution.

The company struck a deal to help optimise workflow and improve patient outcomes with The West Hume Region (WHR), a health partnership in the State of Victoria representing the rural health services Goulburn Valley Health (GV Health), Nathalia, Cobram & Numurkah Health, The Kilmore & District Hospital, Yea & District Memorial Hospital and Seymour Health.

The project involves DXC’s health platform DXC Care Suite, which is built on DXC Healthcare Cloud on Microsoft Azure. It provides patient record management, automated scheduling and pathway management services, while also helping integrate data from different systems to create a longitudinal patient record.

The platform will enable a redesign of workflows through real-time automation and increase efficiency for staff and patients across the WHR’s member hospitals, like helping increase and improve the flow of patients through the hospitals, free up capacity and create administrative efficiencies.

The CEO of WHR lead agency GV Health, Matt Sharp said, “I am very pleased to share that GV Health, as part of the WHR, will initiate the replacement of the current patient administration system with DXC’s Care Suite.”

“This will provide patients and staff with a platform to build upon and enable wider future clinical services integration.”