DXC Technology snags award at Neo4j GraphSummit Australia

Graph database and analytics company Neo4j announced the winners of the 2023 Graphie Awards in Australia and New Zealand, where DXC Technology was awarded.

Neo4j aimed to recognise organisations and individuals for “outstanding innovation in implementing Neo4j’s graph technology.”

The awards ceremony was held during the 2023 GraphSummit Australia in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne from 3 to 9 May.

The successful entrants were selected based on their exemplary use of graph technology to address the most significant enterprise challenges.

IT provider DXC technology was awarded for its Excellence in Data Driven Career Development.

GraphSummit also featured key Neo4j community leaders and local customers showcasing the most promising applications of graph technology in their respective fields.

This included DXC Technology’s human experience management and workforce management data analytics Michele Howard.

Others acknowledged included GraphAware’s general manager ANZ Dan Newland and InterVenn bioSciences manager Mathhew Campbel.

Neo4j general manager ANZ Peter Philipp said: “we are excited to celebrate these exceptional organisations who are successfully tackling the complexities of digital ecosystems with graph technology.”

“It was a challenge to select the winners from an impressive list of finalists – we can’t wait to see them further excel with Neo4j playing a pivotal role,” he added.