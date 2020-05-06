DXC tilts to cloud with new training push

DXC Technology is rolling out a cloud technologies guild training and enablement program to certify its ANZ workforce across multi-cloud platforms.

The training will cover certifications for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and VMware and will be delivered online by certified instructors, with employees accessing training in areas such as cloud architecture, security and operations.

The initiative aims to train close to 10,000 staff across Australia, New Zealand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines before the end of December this year.

DXC ANZ managing director Seelan Nayagam said regardless of a person’s role at DXC, the program will offer a range of learning opportunities and certifications, allowing each person to develop new skills relevant to their field.

“Now more than ever, technology is playing a critical part in how everyone works, and cloud in particular plays a critical role supporting this,” he said.

“With a global skills shortage in cloud technologies, it is the perfect time for our employees to embrace this opportunity. We are equipping our people with the skills needed for the future so they can help our clients accelerate transformation and innovation during this crisis and beyond.”

Nayagam added that DXC will continue investing into improving its ANZ staff’s skills, knowledge and capabilities.

“To create a truly agile working culture and stay ahead of the digital change curve, it is important that we are able to work beyond our job titles, in collaborative environments,” Nayagam said.

“This program will ensure that a level of fundamental knowledge of a key area of focus and growth for DXC is pervasive throughout the organisation.”