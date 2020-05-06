DXC tilts to cloud with new training push

By on
DXC tilts to cloud with new training push

DXC Technology is rolling out a cloud technologies guild training and enablement program to certify its ANZ workforce across multi-cloud platforms.

The training will cover certifications for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and VMware and will be delivered online by certified instructors, with employees accessing training in areas such as cloud architecture, security and operations.

The initiative aims to train close to 10,000 staff across Australia, New Zealand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines before the end of December this year.

DXC ANZ managing director Seelan Nayagam said regardless of a person’s role at DXC, the program will offer a range of learning opportunities and certifications, allowing each person to develop new skills relevant to their field.

“Now more than ever, technology is playing a critical part in how everyone works, and cloud in particular plays a critical role supporting this,” he said.

“With a global skills shortage in cloud technologies, it is the perfect time for our employees to embrace this opportunity. We are equipping our people with the skills needed for the future so they can help our clients accelerate transformation and innovation during this crisis and beyond.”

Nayagam added that DXC will continue investing into improving its ANZ staff’s skills, knowledge and capabilities.

“To create a truly agile working culture and stay ahead of the digital change curve, it is important that we are able to work beyond our job titles, in collaborative environments,” Nayagam said.

“This program will ensure that a level of fundamental knowledge of a key area of focus and growth for DXC is pervasive throughout the organisation.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws azure cloud dxc google cloud seelan nayagam training & development

Most Read Articles

Telstra pulls workers from temporary accommodation

Telstra pulls workers from temporary accommodation
MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service

MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service
Versent adds consulting to AWS marketplace offering

Versent adds consulting to AWS marketplace offering
Fast50 winner exits Aruba for Cube Networks

Fast50 winner exits Aruba for Cube Networks
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?