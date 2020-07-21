DXC to sell healthcare business to Italy’s Dedalus Group in US$525M Cash Deal

DXC to sell healthcare business to Italy&#8217;s Dedalus Group in US$525M Cash Deal

DXC Technology on Monday said it is selling its healthcare providers software business to an Italian healthcare technology company in a cash deal worth US$525 million.

The deal will make Tysons, Va.-based DXC healthcare provider software business a part of Florence, Italy-based Dedalus Group, which claims to be Europe‘s leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider and one of the largest in the world.

DXC, which was formed in the 2017 merger of HPE Enterprise Services and CSC, has been looking since late last year to seek strategic alternatives for three of its businesses: its U.S., state, and local health and human services business; its horizontal BPS (business process services) business; and its workplace and mobility business. Those businesses combined represented about 25 percent of DXC‘s total revenue.

DXC declined to provide more information about the sale beyond the company‘s press release.

DXC‘s healthcare provider software is currently used by over 1 million users, including users in 80 percent of the top 15 U.S.-based Fortune 500 healthcare organizations, DXC claimed on its website. Those users are maintaining 100 million electronic health records.

The software business includes an open digital health platform DXC claims can help improve care outcomes with contextual and actionable insights.

Mike Salvino, president and CEO of DXC Technology, said in a prepared statement that the deal will benefit DXC‘s stakeholders, including customers and personnel.

“The sale of our healthcare provider software business to Dedalus is consistent with our strategy of focusing on the Enterprise Technology Stack and rationalizing our portfolio,” Salvino said.

The deal is expected to close by March 2021.

