DXC turns to Australia’s Bigtincan for sales improvements

By on
DXC turns to Australia&#8217;s Bigtincan for sales improvements

Australian ISV Bigtincan has just landed a big fish: services giant DXC has signed up to use its sales enablement platform.

In an ASX announcement (pdf) issued this morning, Bigtincan revealed it won “a competitive bid” at DXC, resulting in a $6.2m contract for two years with an option for a third.

The Australian vendor’s announcement says its offerings “will empower global teams to gain the benefits of the Bigtincan SaaS platform offering up new functional areas and capabilities that are needed for the future of sales enablement.”

Bigtincan asserts that the win “…underlines Bigtincan’s strategy of partnering with enterprise customers to meet their requirements for a platform that can be extended and expanded through the use of content, learning, add-ons and other features”.

The win continues a good run for Bigtincan, which grew annualised recurring revenue by 52 percent from FY18 to FY19, reaching $23.4m. The company also recorded net a loss after tax of $4.1m. Investors expected that outcome but the company's share price remains below its mid-2019 levels. Today's announcement hadn't moved its shares at the time of writing.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bigtincan cloud dxc saas sales & marketing sales enablement software

Most Read Articles

Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech

Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech
AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
NBN Co quits direct sales after retailer anger

NBN Co quits direct sales after retailer anger
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?