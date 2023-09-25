DXN secures $2.1m Timor-Leste cable landing station deal

ASX-listed data centre company DXN Limited has inked a US$1.4 million (A$2.1 million) deal to design, prefabricate, build and install a cable landing station (CLS) for the Timor-Leste government.

DXN will construct a submarine cable connection between Timor-Leste's capital of Dili and the North-West Cable System (NWCS) that spans Darwin and Port Hedland.

Prefabrication will commence in DXN's Perth factory and the CLS is expected to be delivered and fully operational by April 2024.

The CLS project depends on the cable landing infrastructure in Dili to provide a secure location for all the infrastructure that is required to terminate and operate the cable system.

"DXN are delighted to be selected for this important nation-building project for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste."

"This is the country's first international cable landing station which we are proud to be a part of," DXN chief executive Shalini Lagrutta said.

"The cable landing station will be prefabricated and built in Australia, exported to Dili and thereafter installed and commissioned for connection with the NWCS in Australia," Lagrutta added.