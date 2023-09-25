DXN secures $2.1m Timor-Leste cable landing station deal

By on
DXN secures $2.1m Timor-Leste cable landing station deal

ASX-listed data centre company DXN Limited has inked a US$1.4 million (A$2.1 million) deal to design, prefabricate, build and install a cable landing station (CLS) for the Timor-Leste government.

DXN will construct a submarine cable connection between Timor-Leste's capital of Dili and the North-West Cable System (NWCS) that spans Darwin and Port Hedland.

Prefabrication will commence in DXN's Perth factory and the CLS is expected to be delivered and fully operational by April 2024. 

The CLS project depends on the cable landing infrastructure in Dili to provide a secure location for all the infrastructure that is required to terminate and operate the cable system.

"DXN are delighted to be selected for this important nation-building project for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste."

"This is the country's first international cable landing station which we are proud to be a part of," DXN chief executive Shalini Lagrutta said.

"The cable landing station will be prefabricated and built in Australia, exported to Dili and thereafter installed and commissioned for connection with the NWCS in Australia," Lagrutta added.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cable landing station dxn limited telco timorleste

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17
What Cisco&#8217;s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring

What Cisco’s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring
First Australian customers on Microsoft 365 Copilot announced

First Australian customers on Microsoft 365 Copilot announced
Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

Fujitsu to buy Canberra's MF & Associates

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?