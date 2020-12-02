Dynabook unveils "world's lightest" 13-inch convertible laptop

Dynabook ANZ is taking on the thin and light notebook market with the release of its Portégé X30W-J, a sub one kilogram Intel powered device.

The device maker said it is the world’s lightest 13-inch convertible laptop which sports Intel’s 11th Gen chips.

The laptop is Intel Evo certified which means it meets requirements for battery life, start-up time, processor, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 specified by the chip maker’s Project Athena benchmark.

“The launch of the Intel Evo platform is a significant milestone for the industry and embodies our own commitment to the evolution of device innovation to meet the requirements of the modern mobile professional,“ Dynabook ANZ’s head of sales and marketing Angela Walker said in a statement.

“With many people now using their personal devices for both work and leisure, the Portégé X30W-J offers lightweight durability without scrimping on performance. It’s a convertible laptop that easily fits into our modern lifestyle and is a great example of our shared philosophies with Intel for providing users with everything professionals need for uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration.”

The launch price for the device is $2,099. This puts the Portégé X30W-J in direct competition with the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 and HP’s ENVY x360, which weigh 1.23 kg and 1.32 kg respectively, compared to the Dynabook’s 989 grams. The Dell device is the same price as the Dynabook but the HP unit costs $600 more at $2,699.

The X30W-J uses Intel’s 11th Gen Intel processors and integrated graphics in a magnesium chassis with a “high-brightness, anti-glare” Sharp IGZO display. It also features Wi-Fi 6,Thunderbolt and USB Type-C and a 53-what hour lithium polymer battery. Dynabook said the device can deliver up to 16 hours of use from one charge.

Dynabook will sell pre-configured Protégé X30W-J models and offer customisation options for the the 2-in-1 convertible laptop’s processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the company’s Built to Order program.