Dynamic Software Solutions acquires Perth software vendor Softlog Systems

Dynamic Software Solutions, the solutions division of distributor Dynamic Supplies Group, has acquired Perth-based cost management and recovery software vendor Softlog Systems.

The acquisition aims to integrate Softlog’s software offering with DSS’s cloud services in the short term, with a longer term plan of developing cloud solutions.

Softlog’s cost management and recovery software platform specialises in electronic data capture for the legal, accounting and strata management industries.

“When Andrew Tsiorvas of DSS first approached me, my concern was for clients and staff. DSS was able to clearly articulate a vision for the product, the clients and the staff leading to further conversations,” Softlog Systems director Jim Raeside said.

“After satisfying me that Softlog will be in good hands, and the future was clearly defined, we were able to complete the sale quickly.”

Some of the short-term additions to DSS’ product portfolio includes scan to iManage, desktop productivity, off-network printing and guest printing for law firms.

Under DSS, the Softlog business will be led by DSS senior account manager Derek Lawton. Softlog director Derek Farrell will also stay on as a consultant, while all the firms’ other support personnel will continue supporting clients under DSS.

Lawton said, "The future is cloud and work anywhere. Networks have disintegrated with VPN requirements disappearing. Anywhere there is the internet and a laptop people expect to be able to work.”

“We’ve built DSS Connect based on these requirements and we’ll be updating Softlog to extend this vision."

Lawton added while cost recovery would be a core feature to be adapted for the cloud, DSS’s vision is for a “much wider” solution.

“We’ll be integrating Kofax Power PDF, OCR, document conversion, our document management system connectors and even our reforestation partnership with PrintReleaf will become a part of a broader solution that allows for a smarter and greener workplace," he said.

Lawton said the acquisition would also complement the overall Dynamic Supplies business and the existing technology.

“We’ll be looking to offer Softlog clients capabilities such as OCR, desktop PDF, reforestation capabilities and more. I think everyone will benefit from the acquisition, especially law firms," he added.

DSS was formerly known as PrintSolv, the managed printing services provider under the Dynamic Supplies Group. The other businesses under the group include technology distributor Dynamic Supplies Technology, IT and audio distributor XIT Distribution and printing consumable distributor Toner Warehouse.