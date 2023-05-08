Dynatrace names Mike Green to head up ANZ business

By on
Dynatrace names Mike Green to head up ANZ business
Mike Green, Dynatrace

Software vendor Dynatrace has appointed channel veteran Mike Green as regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), the company said.

Based in Sydney, Green will be responsible for driving new commercial opportunities, charting strategies for growing key accounts, and delivering on high levels of customer satisfaction.

Green began in the job last month, joining Dynatrace with more than 25 years of experience in management and sales in the IT industry.

Prior to Dynatrace, Green was chief executive of global integrator Atos from 2018 to 2023.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Oracle as vice president financial services industry APAC from 2007 to 2009, and at Compuware APAC as director for ANZ from 2002 to 2007.

He was also previously at IBM as global services engagement director, from 1996 to 1998, where he worked in banking and finance market.

“We’re looking to continue to grow our market presence in Australia and New Zealand in the years ahead and in Mike Green we have found an entrepreneurial leader who is deeply experienced in creating and implementing market-leading sales initiatives and strategies," Dynatrace VP Asia Pacific Maurizio Garavello said.

“As the Asia Pacific region continues to take on an increased significance for our global business, we are confident that Australia and New Zealand will continue to reinforce its presence as one of our primary growth engines under Mike’s leadership.”

Green said he is thrilled to join Dynatrace, and to provide organisations with the solutions and expertise to help them achieve their digital transformation goals, and deliver better customer experiences.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
atos dynatrace maurizio garavello mike green software

Partner Content

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Telstra International appoints new chief executive

Telstra International appoints new chief executive
Microsoft offering to charge for Teams

Microsoft offering to charge for Teams
CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection
Barhead named Microsoft Dynamics 365 leader by ISG

Barhead named Microsoft Dynamics 365 leader by ISG

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?