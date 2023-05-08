Dynatrace names Mike Green to head up ANZ business

Software vendor Dynatrace has appointed channel veteran Mike Green as regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), the company said.

Based in Sydney, Green will be responsible for driving new commercial opportunities, charting strategies for growing key accounts, and delivering on high levels of customer satisfaction.

Green began in the job last month, joining Dynatrace with more than 25 years of experience in management and sales in the IT industry.

Prior to Dynatrace, Green was chief executive of global integrator Atos from 2018 to 2023.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Oracle as vice president financial services industry APAC from 2007 to 2009, and at Compuware APAC as director for ANZ from 2002 to 2007.

He was also previously at IBM as global services engagement director, from 1996 to 1998, where he worked in banking and finance market.

“We’re looking to continue to grow our market presence in Australia and New Zealand in the years ahead and in Mike Green we have found an entrepreneurial leader who is deeply experienced in creating and implementing market-leading sales initiatives and strategies," Dynatrace VP Asia Pacific Maurizio Garavello said.

“As the Asia Pacific region continues to take on an increased significance for our global business, we are confident that Australia and New Zealand will continue to reinforce its presence as one of our primary growth engines under Mike’s leadership.”

Green said he is thrilled to join Dynatrace, and to provide organisations with the solutions and expertise to help them achieve their digital transformation goals, and deliver better customer experiences.