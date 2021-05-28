Dynatrace taps Peter Merrick to lead Federal Government sales

Dynatrace has appointed Peter Merrick to the newly created regional director of Federal Government role to meet the growing demand for digital transformation across Government.

Merrick is tasked with managing and growing Dynatrace’s Federal Government client base and will work with partners to help them deliver Dynatrace solutions.

“Our partner ecosystem is critical for the enablement of Dynatrace success. Many of our partners are helping clients with their digital transformation efforts and clients, and Dynatrace can often be a real differentiator for our partners,” Merrick told CRN.

“The Dynatrace platform and service benefits are routinely recognised by both the end-customer and our partners, ensuring value for all parties. Because of these mutual benefits, partners are fundamental to our success.”

Based in Canberra, Merrick will work with partners and Government agencies across the country.

“Whilst naturally focused on the ACT due to the geographic concentration of federal government agencies, the scope of this role includes all Australian Federal Government agencies across Australia. Dynatrace is proud to partner with many Australian Government agencies including IP Australia,” Merrick said.

Prior to joining Dynatrace, Merrick was Fujitsu Australia’s general manager for Federal Government and Defence for more than two years. He has also worked in leadership roles at DXC Technology and HPE.

“With the Australian Federal Government investing almost $1.2 billion in Australia’s digital future through the Digital Economy Strategy in the 20021-22 budget, there is massive impetus to respond to the digital transformation occurring in every sector and every facet of our lives,” Merrick explained.

“This transformation is driving the need to ensure Government provides a superb digital experience to citizens, whilst leveraging the capabilities that platforms like Dynatrace bring, such as extensive observability data and unparalleled AIOps and automation, which enable the Government to focus public sector resources on higher value activities such as driving innovation.”

Merrick commenced his new role with Dynatrace earlier this month.