Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Dynatrace taps Peter Merrick to lead Federal Government sales

By on
Dynatrace taps Peter Merrick to lead Federal Government sales

Dynatrace has appointed Peter Merrick to the newly created regional director of Federal Government role to meet the growing demand for digital transformation across Government.

Merrick is tasked with managing and growing Dynatrace’s Federal Government client base and will work with partners to help them deliver Dynatrace solutions.

“Our partner ecosystem is critical for the enablement of Dynatrace success. Many of our partners are helping clients with their digital transformation efforts and clients, and Dynatrace can often be a real differentiator for our partners,” Merrick told CRN.

“The Dynatrace platform and service benefits are routinely recognised by both the end-customer and our partners, ensuring value for all parties. Because of these mutual benefits, partners are fundamental to our success.”

Based in Canberra, Merrick will work with partners and Government agencies across the country.

“Whilst naturally focused on the ACT due to the geographic concentration of federal government agencies, the scope of this role includes all Australian Federal Government agencies across Australia. Dynatrace is proud to partner with many Australian Government agencies including IP Australia,” Merrick said.

Prior to joining Dynatrace, Merrick was Fujitsu Australia’s general manager for Federal Government and Defence for more than two years. He has also worked in leadership roles at DXC Technology and HPE.

“With the Australian Federal Government investing almost $1.2 billion in Australia’s digital future through the Digital Economy Strategy in the 20021-22 budget, there is massive impetus to respond to the digital transformation occurring in every sector and every facet of our lives,” Merrick explained.

“This transformation is driving the need to ensure Government provides a superb digital experience to citizens, whilst leveraging the capabilities that platforms like Dynatrace bring, such as extensive observability data and unparalleled AIOps and automation, which enable the Government to focus public sector resources on higher value activities such as driving innovation.”

Merrick commenced his new role with Dynatrace earlier this month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dynatrace peter merrick software

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Aussie security spend to surpass $5b
Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?