E-commerce consultancy Amblique deploys Marketplacer platform-as-a-service to Barbeques Galore

Australian barbeque and outdoor furniture retailer Barbeques Galore has tapped Sydney-based e-commerce consultancy Amblique to deploy Marketplacer’s platform as a service.

The retailer plans to launch a third-party marketplace based on Marketplacer to enable the business to onboard new suppliers, scale its range and provide a personalised and integrated shopping experience.

Based in Melbourne, Marketplacer was the technology underpinning the BikeExchange marketplace, and was spun off into a separate entity to help build marketplaces for other companies.

The rollout comes after Barbeques Galore completed another project with Amblique to migrate its entire eCommerce offering across to Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

“This is a great example of how we can support our customers moving forward that expands on the traditional eCommerce approach,” Amblique chief executive Stephanie Byrne said.

“Our recent partnership with Marketplacer puts us in a great position to give Barbeques Galore customers the best possible user experience. With their new, strong performing eCommerce store, we can drive more sales opportunities by giving shoppers everything they could want under one roof.

“This also gives us the opportunity to generate valuable, unified customer data via Salesforce Commerce Cloud to inform smarter marketing and sales strategies.”

Barbeques Galore chief executive Angus McDonald said investment in digital capability was central to the company’s strategy to deliver an engaging omnichannel experience for its customers.

“Amblique has supported us to align our business with Salesforce technology to help us grow in this space, and it is very exciting that we are now able to make use of the Marketplacer platform through this channel,” McDonald said.

“The new marketplace offering will create a world-class online shopping experience that extends our offer well beyond the four walls of your local store, affirming our place as Australia’s destination for the complete whole-of-backyard and outdoor experience, building a true online community.

“We have big ambitions to grow our private product range, and with Marketplacer’s technology, we plan to onboard many new sellers and products to accelerate our growth trajectory. We already have a great list of brands, but we are confident this extension will set us up to make our third-party selling model very easy.”

Based in Sydney, Amblique is a digital commerce consultancy providing retail strategy, eCommerce platform implementation and optimisation services. Apart from Marketplacer, its vendor partners include Salesforce and BigCommerce.