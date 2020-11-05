Earbuds sold at Officeworks recalled over fire risk

A wireless earphone product sold at Officeworks has been recalled over a potential fire hazard.

The product, OTTO’s TW100 True Wireless EarBuds, is being recalled back due to a suspected overheating issue with its included USB charging cord.

Productsafety.gov.au said the charging cord’s overheating issue could potentially burn through and cause a fire.

Consumers are advised to stop using the charging cord immediately and return the product to Officeworks for a full refund.

CRN understands the product was sold for about $19.

The item was sold between 14 July 2020 - 20 October 2020