East coast MSPs Inspired Techs, Answers IT merge

Leon Black and Brendan Gibson (Anspired)

Brisbane-based managed services provider Answers IT has merged with NSW Central Coast-based Inspired Techs to form Anspired.

The merger brings together a combined 23 years experience in cyber security solutions, including managing threats and providing protected IT solutions.

Answers IT’s Brendan Gibson and Inspired Tech’s Leon Black brought their businesses together to combine their different skill sets to address the increasing IT risks of conducting business.

The combined business now offers services including Protected Service Agreements, Cloud Solutions, Managed Security Devices and Disaster Recovery.

Gibson, now Anspired chief executive, said he and Black both experienced clients coming to them after a computer problem, or worse an IT threat, resulting in loss of business continuity and reputation.

“What we really want Anspired to be known for is the provision of protective IT solutions introduced before a problem or threat occurs,” he said.

Gibson said research from vendor Carbon Black confirmed their findings, where Australian businesses are battling a sustained threat environment where attacks continue to grow in sophistication and complexity.

Black, Anspired’s chief operating officer, said the company’s goal is to provide clients across New South Wales and Queensland business confidence and certainty by eliminating their IT threats.

“We achieve this by first understanding our clients business, and then use our combined experience and knowledge of the industry to implement protective IT measures”, Black said.

